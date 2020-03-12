Home

Kayla Nicole Bing Jackson

Kayla Nicole Bing Jackson Obituary
JACKSON,
KAYLA NICOLE BING
Ocala - Kayla Nicole Bing Jackson, 36, passed away on March 6, 2020.
Life Celebration for Ms. Bing-Jackson will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 1pm at Eighth Street Church of God,605 NW. 8th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475. Bishop Isaiah Johnson, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Bing residence, 2006 SW 6th Street, Ocala, Florida at 12:15pm on Sunday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
