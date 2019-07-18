Home

KEITH FRANCIS RICH Obituary
RICH, KEITH FRANCIS
Ocala, FL- Keith Francis Rich, pased away, Sunday, July 07, 2019. he leaves to cherish his memory a host of relatives and friends.
The son of Marcelline Rich-Owens and Kenneth Rich (deceased), Loving father to K'avary Rich (whitney), Kamiya williams (Dominique), a devoted sister: Kendra Rich.
Keith a resident of Orlando, Florida was loved deeply by his friends who lovingly called him 'Dre'. In life Keith was deeply appreciated for his world view, the way that he cared for his friends and treasured the people that he loved, uplifting them and being there for them, especially in life's toughest moments.
A Celebration of life services will be held 12:00 Noon on July 20th, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, 510 Nw Martin Luther King Ave, Ocala, Fl 34474. Rev. Carol Mack-Harrell, Pastor.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 18 to July 19, 2019
