BROWN, KEITH L.
Keith L. Brown, 61, of Ocala, FL, went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 17, 2019. Keith was born in East St. Louis, IL to Henry and Ima Jean Brown. He moved to Ocala when he was nine and lived here ever since. Keith was a sales rep. with Pillans and Smith, Kraft Foods, and JohnsonDiversey. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ocala, and the NRA. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Keith is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Y. Brown; two sons, Jonathan (Shupeng) Brown of Tampa, FL and David (Marissa) Brown of Ocala; four sisters, Terry Moore, Cheryl Brown, Barbara (Don) Prescott, and Suzanne Brown, all of Ocala; a brother, Scott (Eyvonne) Brown of Goose Creek, SC; and numerous extended family members.
Graveside services will be 10:00am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, FL. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Ocala or . Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services of Ocala, FL (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2019