Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH L. BROWN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KEITH L. BROWN Obituary
BROWN, KEITH L.
Keith L. Brown, 61, of Ocala, FL, went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 17, 2019. Keith was born in East St. Louis, IL to Henry and Ima Jean Brown. He moved to Ocala when he was nine and lived here ever since. Keith was a sales rep. with Pillans and Smith, Kraft Foods, and JohnsonDiversey. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ocala, and the NRA. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Keith is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Y. Brown; two sons, Jonathan (Shupeng) Brown of Tampa, FL and David (Marissa) Brown of Ocala; four sisters, Terry Moore, Cheryl Brown, Barbara (Don) Prescott, and Suzanne Brown, all of Ocala; a brother, Scott (Eyvonne) Brown of Goose Creek, SC; and numerous extended family members.
Graveside services will be 10:00am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, FL. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Ocala or . Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services of Ocala, FL (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now