ROOKS, KELVA PETE
Kelva Pete Rooks, 81, Ocala, Florida passed away on November 19, 2019 in Ocala, Florida surrounded by his loving family. Pete was born on June 14, 1938 in Coolidge, Georgia to his parents, Silas Matthew Rooks and Nadine Elizabeth Rogers. He was a former Florida State Trooper with over 25 years of service to the Florida Highway Patrol. He also worked for the Marion County Sheriff's Office as a Court Bailiff for eight years. He was a lifelong resident of Florida and was of the Christian faith. Pete also had proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in Tallahassee, Florida. He enjoyed collecting firearms and traveling the world with his beloved wife.
He is survived by his three loving daughters, Kelly Hadsock and her life partner, Ronnie Boddy, Stacey R. Gibson and her husband, Barry, and Wendy R. Rooks-Cortese and her life partner, Shanna Cortese, all of Ocala, FL; an aunt, Sondra McGalliard of Thomasville, GA; seven grandchildren, Brandy Shuman, Alison Baxley, Big Horn, Jetti Gibson, Savana Futch, Chaz Gibson and Luke Gibson; ten great-grandchildren; two nephews; and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Edwina S. Rooks.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:00PM at Christ the King Anglican Church, Ocala, Florida. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.pagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leesburg.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019