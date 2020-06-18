KELVIN HARRINGTON
1963 - 2020
HARRINGTON, KELVIN, 56
Kelvin Lenard Harrington was born on December 19, 1963 to Willie V. Harrington and Annie Harrington in Ocala, Florida.
Kelvin was educated in the Public School of Marion County, graduating from Forest High School, Class of 1981. He was a State standout in wrestling and weightlifting.
As an Agricultural Worker for over 20 years, Kelvin had various employers. Kelvin enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and celebrating with his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two children, Takayla Harrington of Atlanta, GA and Leo Townsend (Sara); his mother, Annie Harrington-Jones; sister, Karen Anita Williams; three brothers, Willie Harrington (Tequila), Sidney Harrington and Julius Tanksley (Khalilah); six grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday June 19, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. 34475
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Kelvin L. Harrington will be at Chestnut (Graveside) Cemetery, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00am.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chestnut (Graveside) Cemetery
