|
|
HEWITT, KENDRA A.
Kendra A. Hewitt, 36, passed away on December 1, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Debra Speights; father, Silas Hewitt; fiance, Jennifer King, children; Kenyani Hewitt, Keandre Hewitt, Deja Hewitt, Samiya Jones, Gary King, and Ceddrica Stafford; sisters, LaTeria Moffett, GerNiyah Mitchell, Courtney Wright, Lashunda Johnson; brother; Clifford Reynolds, Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Hewitt will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church located at 2251 NW 2nd St. Ocala, FL 34475. Viewing will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at New St. John M.B.C. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:30a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019