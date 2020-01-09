Home

Kendrick Charles Alston

Kendrick Charles Alston, age 86, of Ocala went home to be with his Lord on January 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Raleigh, NC.
Charles served in the US Army and the Marion County Sheriffs Office until his retirement. He worked for many years at Bob Wines Marine (Sport City Marine). Charles was great at repairing anything, his Granddaughter said, 'If Grandpa couldn't fix it, it couldn't be fixed.'
Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret; daughter, Cindy A Pitts (Bart) of Homosassa; granddaughter, Jennifer (Zack Graf) of Clarksville, TN; great-granddaughter, Audrey.
A Funeral Service will be held at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel on Friday January 10, 2020 at 12:00pm. The family will receive friends one-hour prior at 11:00am. Immediately following the service there will be a fellowship for family and friends at Oakcrest Baptist Church, where he was a long time member. Charles will be buried in Micanopy Historic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Charles online guestbook at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
