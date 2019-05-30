Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KENIESH MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENIESH MORRISON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KENIESH MORRISON Obituary
MORRISON, KENIESH
Keniesh Morrison, 47, passed away on May 17, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories sons, Trevin Moore and Desmond Henderson; daughter, Jazmine Freeman; bonus son, Terrell Harris; father, Eley Morrison Jr (Beverly); mother, Gaynell Miller; brothers, Eley Morrison III, Torrence Morrison, Thomas Morrison, Derrick Morrison (Chiquita), and Nadrick Morrison; sisters, Tracey Walker and Kongi Morrison (Ralph); and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Morrison will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 8792 NW 38th Ave. Rd. Ocala, FL 34482. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.