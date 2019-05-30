|
MORRISON, KENIESH
Keniesh Morrison, 47, passed away on May 17, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories sons, Trevin Moore and Desmond Henderson; daughter, Jazmine Freeman; bonus son, Terrell Harris; father, Eley Morrison Jr (Beverly); mother, Gaynell Miller; brothers, Eley Morrison III, Torrence Morrison, Thomas Morrison, Derrick Morrison (Chiquita), and Nadrick Morrison; sisters, Tracey Walker and Kongi Morrison (Ralph); and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Morrison will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 8792 NW 38th Ave. Rd. Ocala, FL 34482. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 30 to May 31, 2019