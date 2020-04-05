|
|
HORNE, SR.,
KENNETH ALAN
Kenneth Alan Horne, Sr., age 70, of Belleview, FL, passed away on April 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 25, 1949 in Miami, Florida to Elzie Horne and Audrey Winslow Horne.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Brenda Horne; son, Kenneth Horne, Jr. (Nadine); daughter, Kerry Erickson (Cody); brother, Michael Horne; sister, Linda Donovan(Larry); sister, Carol McClinton; grandchildren, Austin, Kirsten, Trey, Katie, Reilly, Brooke, Chloe, Layla; and great granddaughter, Addie.
Kenneth was a business owner who retired nine years ago. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Belleview, FL. He was a big Gators fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Those who wish may contribute in his memory to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 12975 SE 55th Avenue Rd. Belleview, FL 34420 or The 30 East 33rd Street, NY, NY. 10016.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020