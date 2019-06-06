|
|
THORNE, KENNETH FRANK
Kenneth Frank Thorne, age 68, passed away on June 3, 2019 at his home in Ocala, FL. He was born on July 23, 1950 in Rockhill, South Carolina to John Milburn Thorne, Sr. and Odie Mae Little Thorne.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Milburn Thorne, Jr. (Butch).
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Leslie Thorne; and his daughter, Erin Ashley Abney (S. Robert Abney; Jr.) .
Kenneth coached, for 15 years, Marion County Youth football League. He loved drag racing and was a big football fan.
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019 there will be a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Roberts Bruce West Chapel 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, FL. 34476. Services will follow at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 6 to June 7, 2019