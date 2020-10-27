Kenneth Gregory Graham
Ocala - Kenneth Gregory Graham, 58 of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Greg was born in Lumberton, NC, and moved to the Ocala area in 1983. He joined the Ocala Police Department in 1983 and rose to the rank of Police Chief. Greg enjoyed barefoot skiing, scuba diving, sky diving, flying and most of all spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Morgan and Shelby Graham. Greg is survived by his wife Amy Graham, sons Tyler and Mark both of Ocala, FL, daughter Kalin Graham of Ocala, FL., sister Debbie Albert and husband Bret, sister Susan May and husband Dean, brother Ronnie Graham. The family will be having a celebration of life on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Ocala. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed on Tribucast at this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/199912298
Greg's legacy is a thread he's sewn into every person he's helped, taught and served - every life he's touched - and that thread will forever tie his memory to our hearts.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the charity of your choice
in memory of Greg Graham. Arrangements in care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171