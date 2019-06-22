|
|
GARRISON, KENNETH KAY
Kenneth Kay Garrison, best known to family and friends as 'Kenny,' was born on February 28, 1924. Kenny claimed to have been born on February 29 (leap year) and that he had had only 23 birthdays in his life time and would turn 24 in another year. His humor was well known and his stories never ending. That's to be expected of a man who spent a large part of his life cutting men's hair.
In his youth, Kenny grew up on a potato farm in Ohio with three brothers and five sisters. It was a time of economic depression and he and his siblings learned early to entertain themselves. While they didn't have much in the way of material things, they did work hard and never went hungry. Kenny was a veteran who served in the Army after leaving the farm. Over the years, in addition to being a barber, Kenny worked in maintenance at various middle and high schools and also at the University of Tennessee.
Kenny survived two wives and spent more than 40 years with his second wife Esther. He and Esther opened the first barber shop in the State of Oregon to have both a man and a woman barber team. Kenny is survived by two daughters, Jeannie who lives in Sarasota, Florida and Jody who lives in Redwing, Minnesota.
At different times, Kenny lived in Lebanon, Ohio and Lebanon, Oregon. He also lived in Tennessee and during the past 25 years in Florida. Kenny retired to a home in Ocala Florida where he was active in various church and charitable activities. He has many faithful friends who loved to spend time with him. One of those friends, Debbie, has been a help-mate during the past four years when Kenny could not always take care of himself.
Kenny was good natured, outgoing and friendly. He enjoyed being with other people and telling stories and jokes. It was hard sometimes to know which of those stories and jokes were based on fact. Kenny was mostly a happy person who seemed to always enjoy life. He was a man you could lose all sense of time with as he shared his life's experiences, shenanigans, the dust he kicked up throughout his life and the pranks he and his sisters would pull on each other. He could usually put a smile on the face of anyone with whom he came in contact. He will truly be missed by those who knew him best.
A celebration of life service will be held 5:00 p.m. June 30, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 10500 Hwy 27 Ocala, FL, followed by a covered dish dinner.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 22 to June 23, 2019