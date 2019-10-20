|
|
LYEWLUTATSING, KENNETH
Kenneth Lyewlutatsing, 76, of Ocala, passed away on September 30, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. He was born on March 23, 1943 in Kingston, Jamaica to Daniel Lyewlutatsing and Edna Feurtado Lyewlutatsing.
He was preceded in death by both his parents.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Gloria; daughter, Trisha; son, Lyle; eight brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth loved the outdoors, parks, going to the beach, fishing and was a lover of nature.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM to noon at Roberts Bruce East Chapel 2739 Maricamp road Ocala, FL 34471. On Monday, October 28, 2019 there will be a Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019