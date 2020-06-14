KENNETH M. SMITH
SMITH, KENNETH M.
Kenneth M. Smith (Smitty) was born on January 1, 1965 to Joseph and Patricia Smith.
He is survived by one older brother, Donald B. Smith; and one younger brother, Scott H. Smith. He was a great man, friend, and brother. He will be missed by all.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
