SMITH, KENNETH M.
Kenneth M. Smith (Smitty) was born on January 1, 1965 to Joseph and Patricia Smith.
He is survived by one older brother, Donald B. Smith; and one younger brother, Scott H. Smith. He was a great man, friend, and brother. He will be missed by all.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.