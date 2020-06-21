KENNETH O'CULL

O'CULL, KENNETH
(KEN) EDWARD, 83
Kenneth (Ken) Edward O'Cull, 83, of Ocala joined the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carol J. (Downing) O'Cull for 64 years. Ken was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 23, 1936, to the late William (Doc) O'Cull and Bernice (Askren) O'Cull.
Most of his life's career was spent as a self-employed business owner. Starting his early career as a plumber and an appliance service technician. Ken moved his family to Ocala in 1968. Following his dream to live in Florida, Ken and Carol purchased the Twin Palms Motel in Ocala. Later he founded Ken's Lawnmower which he operated for over 25 years.
Throughout his life, Ken had a great love for God. He enjoyed meeting and helping people and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was a Freemason, since 1966, with a dual membership in the Friendship Lodge #53 in Fellowship, Florida, and the Michael L. Finnell Lodge 711 in Fairborn, Ohio. In 1983, he became a member Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Valley of Ocala, FL, SJ, USA. Ken enjoyed playing golf and an occasional hunting or fishing trip but mostly spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Ken is survived by his sons, Jeff (Sherry) O'Cull, Alan (Janet) O'Cull, Doug (Rose) O'Cull; daughter-in-law, Kellye O'Cull; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Childress of Cincinnati, OH.
He is proceeded in death by son, Randy O'Cull of Ocala; brothers, Marvin O'Cull and Robert (Finny) O'Cull both of Ohio; sister, Barbara O'Cull of Ohio.
A celebration of life will be held on June 26, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, Ocala, FL (tbcocala.church). The family will receive visitors from 3 to 4 PM followed by a service at 4 PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County (www.hospiceofmarion.com).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.