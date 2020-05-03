MATTHEWS,

KENNETH PAGE

Kenneth (Ken) Page Matthews, age 80, passed away on April 25, 2020.

Ken was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 13, 1940 to Kenneth and Edna Matthews.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia Thompson of Somers, Connecticut; his children, Keary Matthews Abel, Marcy Matthews, son in-law Gordi Gonzales and Kenneth

Matthews; his grandchildren, Sydne Howe, Eric Abel and Chase Abel;

He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Matthews

A memorial service will be held by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store