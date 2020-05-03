Kenneth Page (Ken) Matthews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATTHEWS,
KENNETH PAGE
Kenneth (Ken) Page Matthews, age 80, passed away on April 25, 2020.
Ken was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 13, 1940 to Kenneth and Edna Matthews.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia Thompson of Somers, Connecticut; his children, Keary Matthews Abel, Marcy Matthews, son in-law Gordi Gonzales and Kenneth
Matthews; his grandchildren, Sydne Howe, Eric Abel and Chase Abel;
He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Matthews
A memorial service will be held by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved