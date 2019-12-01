Home

Kenneth Stanley Cieslak

Kenneth Stanley Cieslak, 80, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Bayview Milwaukee, Wisconsin was born on November 11, 1939, and passed away in Ocala, FL on November 24,2019. Kenneth was a wonderful husband, a very outgoing and friendly man.
Ken worked as an accountant for Dayco Incorporated for over 13 years before retiring and was a volunteer for Monroe Regional and Ocala Life Care for many years. Ken was a charter member of council 9649 of the Knights of Columbus where he obtained the Third Degree status here in Ocala, FL. He also was a lifelong member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister, Pauline (Richard) Swessel; and his stepson, Steven Smith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marie Cieslak; son, Kenneth (Cindi) Cieslak; daughter, Sheri (Richard) Rudman; sisters, Joyce Cottier and Karen Burrie; brothers, Dennis (Sue) Cieslak, and Al (Bonnie) Cieslak; 15 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of in-laws, grand nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
A funeral mass will take place at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Monday, December 2, 2019 at 8:30 am. Viewing and Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34474.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
