|
|
ZEIGLER, KIMBERLY
Ocala - Ms. Kimberly Zeigler, age 43, transition at West Marion Community Hospital. She was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1993).
She leaves to cherish her precious memories sons, Da'Quan, Da'Quan'ya, Bobby, Jr., Bobreon(Wilkerson); parents, Maria Williams-Sutherlin and Joe Lee Zeigler; companion, Bobby C. Wilkerson, Sr.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.
A Life Celebration for Ms. Kimberly Zeigler will be held 3:30PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Holy Band Deliverance Center. Interment will immediately follow. Professional service are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019