|
|
KRUGER, KIRSTEN
Ms. Kirsten Kruger, 88, of Ocala, FL passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Legacy Hospice House. A native of Denmark and Switzerland, and a naturalized US Citizen, Kirsten, her husband Mario, and son Reto immigrated to the USA in 1956. They settled in New Jersey, where the family brought-up five sons. Part of the family moved to Dunnellon, FL in 1991, coming here from Spartanburg, SC. Other family members followed and settled in Ocala, FL. Kirsten was born and grew-up in Copenhagen, Denmark and survived the German occupation there during World War II. After moving to Dunnellon, Kirsten became active in the community, joining the Rainbow Springs Country Club, volunteering along with her husband at Rainbow Springs State Park, and pursuing her hobbies of gardening and sewing. One year, Mario played Santa and Kirsten played Santa's wife in the annual Rainbow River Christmas Boat Parade.
Kirsten is survived by her four sons, Reto (Ray) and his wife, Nancy, Henry and his wife, Janet Lynn, Paul and his wife, Shelley, and James. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Edward Kruger and his wife, Bridget Anne, preceded Kirsten in death.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL. Condolences for the family can be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 14 to July 15, 2019