Kristin Bettinger Tuttle
TUTTLE,
KRISTIN BETTINGER
Kristin Bettinger Tuttle, age 59, of Ocala, Florida passed away July 6, 2020. Born in Clay, New York, and graduated from Cicero North Syracuse High School. She was formerly employed at K-Mart and Gaylord Brothers in Syracuse. She moved to Florida with her family in 2004.
She was predeceased by a son, Cody Lafleur in 2018.
Survived by her husband, Fred Tuttle; son, Adam Peryea; daughters, Erika Hewitt, Nicole Peryea, and Julianna Tuttle; brother, James Bettinger; sisters, Janice Gerle and Karen Campbell; three grandsons; four stepchildren; one nephew and numerous cousins.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be private.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
