|
|
GREEN, KURT ALLEN
On Saturday April 11, 2020 Kurt Allen Green passed away. Kurt was born in Burlington Iowa, on July 14th, 1959, to Richard Allen and Leanne Green. He later relocated to Ocala from Little Rock, Arkansas in the early 1980's. Soon after, he started his own construction business and remained in the industry throughout his life. He worked on projects throughout Florida and took his skills as far as Antigua and Africa.
Kurt is remembered for his generosity and kind soul. He was a caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to all. He was known for his tireless work ethic and giving spirit. All those he encountered felt his love and compassion. He had a heart of gold and was a true friend to those he met.
Kurt's passions included spending time with his family and friends, his love for cars and trucks, and riding Harley Davidsons. He also rescued and raised numerous dogs and rode horses.
Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Richard Green; and his sister, Kerry King.
He is survived by his mother, Leanne Green; sisters, Kelly Proctor and Holly Kingsley; brother in-law, Chuck King; wife, Barbara; and two sons, Josh and Isaiah; grandchildren, Andy and Ally; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Ocala, FL, further details will be shared when available.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020