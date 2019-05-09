|
PALMER,
LAMAR VALENTINA
Ocala - Mr. Lamar Valentina Palmer, age 55, transition to be with the heavenly father on May 6, 2019 Ocala Regional Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories devoted wife, Yvonne Seymor Palmer; children, Lamar Palmer, Lashawn Palmer, Andre' Palmer, Mariah Palmer, Zeric Seymor Armentors, Latrena Palmer; parents, Helen Davis Palmer, Lamar (Murtis) Palmer; eight grandchildren; sisters, Cheryl Palmer Bailey (Joseph), Tonya Gadson (Cato); aunts, Virginia Ferguson, Erana Stansloski, Vardell Henry; uncle, Elder Nabe C. Palmer, Sr.;sister-in-law, Sharon Seymor; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Life celebration will be held 1:00PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Shores Assembly of God, 206 Midway Road, Ocala, Florida 3472, Rev. John Delcamp, Pastor. Wake service and Birthday celebration will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:30 on Thursday, May 09, 2019 at Holy Band Deliverance Healing Center. Public visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Holy Band Deliverance Healing Center. The Palmer family would like to thank everyone for their support during our time of bereavement. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 9 to May 10, 2019