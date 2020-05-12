LANDON YERK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LANDON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YERK, LANDON, 17
Landon Yerk, 17, of Summerfield passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Landon is most remembered by his family and friends as being there for everyone. Landon would stop what he was doing to help a friend or someone in need. Landon loved to fish, hunt, play baseball, working on his truck, and go to truck meets.
Landon is survived by his parents, Steve and Tiffany Yerk; brothers, Dalton and Colton; paternal grandparents, Gus and Patti Yerk; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Martha Perry; aunts, Tasha (Bruce) Reid and Tamara Perry; and numerous cousins, great aunts and great uncles.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Community Harvest Church, 14915 SE 36th Ave, Summerfield, FL 34491 from 6-8pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2pm at Licciardillo Farms, 1800 SE 160th Street Summerfield, Florida 34491. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala FL 34480. Condolences may be left on line at www.hiers-baxley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Community Harvest Church
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Licciardillo Farms
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved