YERK, LANDON, 17
Landon Yerk, 17, of Summerfield passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Landon is most remembered by his family and friends as being there for everyone. Landon would stop what he was doing to help a friend or someone in need. Landon loved to fish, hunt, play baseball, working on his truck, and go to truck meets.
Landon is survived by his parents, Steve and Tiffany Yerk; brothers, Dalton and Colton; paternal grandparents, Gus and Patti Yerk; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Martha Perry; aunts, Tasha (Bruce) Reid and Tamara Perry; and numerous cousins, great aunts and great uncles.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Community Harvest Church, 14915 SE 36th Ave, Summerfield, FL 34491 from 6-8pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2pm at Licciardillo Farms, 1800 SE 160th Street Summerfield, Florida 34491. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala FL 34480. Condolences may be left on line at www.hiers-baxley.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 12 to May 13, 2020.