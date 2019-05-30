|
EVERETT, LARKEYA M.
Larkeya M. Everett, 36, passed away on May 22, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories husband, Aaron Everett; children, Courtney Myhand, Kelvin Stocker, Keiaron Everett, Keymauria Everett, and Keylesha Everett; mother, Jeannette Young; father, Kenneth Miles; brother, Douglas Smith III; sisters, Tiffernay King and Cardellia King; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at Meadowbrrok Church located at 4741 SW 20th St. Ocala, FL 34474. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Final arrangements entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
