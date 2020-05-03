FAW, LARRY DEAN
On March 28, 2020, Larry Dean Faw, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 72.
Larry was born on February 16, 1948 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina to Gurnie Hamilton Faw and Martha Brown Faw. Larry received his Bachelors in Physical Education and Psychology from Appalachian State University and his Bachelor of Fine Arts from North Carolina School of the Arts.
Larry met his wife, Ginny, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and they married on April 14, 1984. Larry and Ginny raised two daughters, Audrey and Lauren.
Larry was a publisher, producer, and writer. Larry had a charismatic and creative personality and was known for the kindness and humor he bestowed upon others. Larry was passionate about learning throughout life.
His family paid this tribute: 'Larry was the light of our lives. We were blessed to share such a deep love with him. He will be dearly missed every day, and our love for him will endure forever.'
Larry is survived by his wife, Ginny; his daughters, Audrey and Lauren; and his son-in-law, Jeremy.
Private family services were held. Condolences can be sent to: hiers-baxley.com in memory of Larry. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 3 to May 4, 2020.