CRAIG, LARRY GENEDEVOTED FAMILY MANLarry Craig, 76, of Clyde, passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2020 from a long battle with vascular dementia.Larry served his country as a member of the Coast Guard. He was not born in the mountains of Western North Carolina, but he got his as fast as he could. He loved the mountains he called home. Larry enjoyed woodworking, going to picking in the park, bluegrass music, mechanicing, and just being retired. He was a huge fan of Balsam Range. Larry was devoted to his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Craig; daughter, Lauren Craig; parents, Robert & Frances Craig; and brother, Robert Wagner Craig.Larry is survived by his wife Diane of 53 years; granddaughter, Elke Craig, who was his pride & joy; his precious fur babies, Pippa & Louie; along with numerous cousins & extended family.No formal services are planned at this time.