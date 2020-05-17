LARRY GENE CRAIG
CRAIG, LARRY GENE
DEVOTED FAMILY MAN
Larry Craig, 76, of Clyde, passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2020 from a long battle with vascular dementia.
Larry served his country as a member of the Coast Guard. He was not born in the mountains of Western North Carolina, but he got his as fast as he could. He loved the mountains he called home. Larry enjoyed woodworking, going to picking in the park, bluegrass music, mechanicing, and just being retired. He was a huge fan of Balsam Range. Larry was devoted to his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shane Craig; daughter, Lauren Craig; parents, Robert & Frances Craig; and brother, Robert Wagner Craig.
Larry is survived by his wife Diane of 53 years; granddaughter, Elke Craig, who was his pride & joy; his precious fur babies, Pippa & Louie; along with numerous cousins & extended family.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at
www.smokymountain
cremations.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service
3264 Broad Street
Clyde, NC 28721
(828) 565-3024
