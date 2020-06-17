PRUITT, LARRY
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Larry Pruitt, which occurred on Friday, June 5, 2020. Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate Larry's life, and to remember a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Services will be held at 10am on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club located at 4090 NW 84th Ct Ocala, FL 34482. Please visit Larry's online obituary page at www.Robertsfunerals.com for the full obituary, and to leave a heartfelt condolence for the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.