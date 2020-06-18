PRUITT, LARRY
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Larry Pruitt, which occurred on Friday, June 5, 2020. Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate Larry's life, and to remember a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Due to capacity limitations the service location has changed. Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Meadowbrook Church located at 4741 SW 20th St Ocala, FL 34474. Please visit Larry's online obituary page at www.Robertsfunerals.com for the full obituary, and to leave a heartfelt condolence for the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.