GRAHAM, LAUANA MAY

Lauana May Graham, age 82, of Silver Springs, FL passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born in Garrett, IN on November 8, 1937. She moved to Silver Springs from Indiana in 1970. She worked for Mobile Craft Corp in Ocala for 25 years. She was a amazing homemaker to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by children, Charles Eck (Linda Law), Timothy Eck (Nancy), Gary Graham (Judy), Penny (Duane), Jodi Taylor (Steve) and Patty McIntyre (Vernon); siblings, Delilah Schaffer (Stan) and Dennis Harger (Joy); grandchildren, Bryan, Josh, Lee, Jessica, Danielle, Nathan, Chris, Trina, Wade, Clay and David; seven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Graham, who passed away in 1991; brother, Jim Harger; and grandchildren, Robert Lee Betts (Eck) and Amanda Kay Hurteau.

Graveside service will be at Ocklawaha Community Cemetery on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store