LANG, LAURA BLAIR
Dr. Laura Blair Lang of Waynesville, NC, passed away Tuesday morning in Johnson City, TN, surrounded by her family. Laura was born July 7, 1954 in Ocala, FL to Richard and Alice (nee Aylward) Blair. She married Alan Lang in Asheville, NC in 2005. Laura's career spanned almost four decades, which included years as a special education teacher, an award-winning secondary school principal, and finally as Director of the Learning Systems Institute at Florida State University. Her mission was always to utilize and add to the scientific foundation of knowledge and to apply it for the benefit of every learner. In retirement, she contributed to the Waynesville community through her work with REACH of Haywood County and the Master Gardeners program.
Laura is survived by her husband; her children, Megan Kiernan (Jason Utton) and Blair Hassler; her step-children, Jessica Simmons (Matt), Kelly Lang (Nikki), and Max Lang; and her grandchildren, Grace and Drew Kiernan, Blythe Simmons, and Dorian Lang.
A memorial service for Laura will take place at 2pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Grace in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Waynesville. Mourners are encouraged to send written recollections of their fondest memories of Laura to her husband Alan and, in lieu of flowers, to make donations in her name to REACH of Haywood County, P.O. Box 206, Waynesville, NC 28786.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 9 to May 10, 2019