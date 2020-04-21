|
CLEMENTS, LAURA ELLEN
Ocala - Laura Ellen Clements, 73, passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and her cat 'Callie'.
She was a native and lifetime resident of Ocala. She was the daughter of the late Francis S. and Marcella G. Browning. She was a homemaker and loved baking, quilting, crocheting, gardening, going to the beach and especially fishing. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Anthony where her son is pastor, and served in the MRMC Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David Clements; son, Rev. Samuel W. Clements (Kellie); daughter, Deanna Lynn Lindsey (Charles); grandchildren, Kyle Walter Clements (Shelby), Allyson Grace Clements and Jada Olivia Lindsey; great-granddaughters, Ellie Grace Clements and Anna Laura Clements; sisters, Lois Johnson (John) and Lynn Underwood (John).
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anthony Cemetery, social distancing will be observed. For those attending, please wear casual attire and bring your own lawn chair. Service will be live streamed on Unity Baptist Church's Facebook page. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020