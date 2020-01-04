|
HEFFTER, LAURA LONG
Laura Long Heffter, 59, was born 5/20/60 in Greensboro, NC, and passed on 12/28/19 in Gainesville, FL. Laura was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece and aunt and was a Tri-Delta sorority sister at UCF. The daughter of Joe E. and Joy J. Long, she is survived by her son, Christopher Alec Heffter, her father Joe E Long, siblings Caroline (Norman) Long Rath and Joel B. (Sara) Long, and uncle LeGrand (Dianne) Jones, Jr. A memorial service will be held Sat. 1/4/20 at 2:00 at Ft. King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36 Ave, Ocala, FL 34470.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020