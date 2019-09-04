|
CZAPLA, LAURA R.
Laura R. Czapla, 91, joined her savior on August 12, 2019 where she is now perfect and no longer in pain. She is happy and singing with Jesus, no doubt wearing her bright red lipstick! Laura was born as a twin weighing only 2.5 lbs in Stafford Spring, CT to the late Archelous Ramsey and Aurelia Tellier Ramsey on March 2, 1928. All who knew her were blessed and will never forget her.Laura was preceded in death by her husband, John Brunno Czapla, Sr. a World War II veteran; both her sons, John Brunno Czapla, Jr. and David Roy Czapla.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Yau; grandsons, Brennan Yau and Karl Czapla. She was cared for in her last days by longtime friends Shauna and Tim Mosley and her adoptive grandchildren, Ty and Lacy Mosley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Avenue Ocala, FL 34474. A Celebration of Life service will be September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. HWY 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 with Pastor George Officiating. Burial will be September 9, 2019 10:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at
www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019