Lauren Irene Knight

Ocala - Lauren Irene Knight, 71, of Ocala, Florida, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born December 1, 1948, in Austin, Texas, Lauren was the daughter of the late B.F. and Hazel Knight. She grew up in Dallas, Texas, graduating from Bryan Adams High School in 1966. She is survived by her children, Dawn, and Damon, her step-brother, Tom, seven grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Lauren loved and cared for her family, and was likewise loved and cared for. She was an "animal whisperer," and her career was devoted to the care of animals. She owned horses and a pet pig, named RP (Rotten Pig). In her later years Lauren worked as a caregiver, helping the elderly who were not able to care for themselves. She gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and others in need. She was an amazing woman. Kind and fair. We love you. We will miss you.



