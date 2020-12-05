1/1
Lauren Irene Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lauren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lauren Irene Knight
Ocala - Lauren Irene Knight, 71, of Ocala, Florida, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born December 1, 1948, in Austin, Texas, Lauren was the daughter of the late B.F. and Hazel Knight. She grew up in Dallas, Texas, graduating from Bryan Adams High School in 1966. She is survived by her children, Dawn, and Damon, her step-brother, Tom, seven grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Lauren loved and cared for her family, and was likewise loved and cared for. She was an "animal whisperer," and her career was devoted to the care of animals. She owned horses and a pet pig, named RP (Rotten Pig). In her later years Lauren worked as a caregiver, helping the elderly who were not able to care for themselves. She gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and others in need. She was an amazing woman. Kind and fair. We love you. We will miss you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved