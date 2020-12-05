LaVerne Dooley Stinson
Ocala - LaVerne Dooley Stinson, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 26th, at the age of 95. LaVerne was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Dooley and Father, Daniel Dooley.
She leaves behind family members in Chicago. Her niece, Kathleen Wicker, her husband Mark Miller, and their three children of Weston, FL. Her niece, Barbara Hayes, her husband Michael Hayes and family of Myrtle Beach, SC.
"Verne" was born and raised in Chicago and attended Thornton High School and Junior College in Harvey, IL. She enjoyed traveling, her most memorable trips being to France and Ireland. LaVerne was very proud of her Irish heritage and her trip to Ireland fulfilled many items on her bucket list, including finding her family crest. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, dancing, and bowling.
Her career began when she acquired a position for Mobil Oil in Chicago, IL. She moved to Miami, Florida in 1961 and was employed with Eastern Airlines. In 1972 she moved to Ocala, Florida, where she owned a horse farm in Morrison, FL. In 1974, she proudly became a "Florida Thoroughbred Fillie" holding many leadership positions including "President" in 1991. She enjoyed a successful 21-year career with Rheinauers, managing the accessory department. After Rheinauers closed, she concluded her career at Belk's Department Store.
LaVerne was a beautiful lady with impeccable taste, whose kind heart and compassionate spirit touched everyone she met. Her generous, peaceful demeanor and quick smile will be missed more than words can say. She was blessed with many wonderful friends, whom she loved dearly. A devout Catholic, she attended Blessed Trinity Catholic Church for over 35 years.
LaVerne's wonderful life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. The burial will take place at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, it was LaVerne's request that donations be made in her memory to one of the following organizations: The American Heart Association
, Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, or Legacy Hospice of Ocala.