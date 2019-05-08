|
BROOKS, LAVETTA
CHRISTINE CORDREY
Lavetta Christine Cordrey Brooks, 74, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Lavetta was born in Ocala to Ernest and Christine Cordrey and lived here all her life. She was a banker for 20 years with Barnett Bank and Bank of America, then served as a customer service representative with AT&T for the last 10 years. Lavetta was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Ocala. She loved reading and going to the beach. She was predeceased by her husband John Murray Brooks, Jr. in 1997. Lavetta is survived by her daughter Joletta (Rodney) Martin of Summerfield, FL, 3 sons; John (Debbie) Brooks of Summerfield, Jeffrey (Lisa) Brooks of Daphne, AL, and Joseph (Caroline) Brooks of Breckenridge, CO, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a brother Robert Cordrey, and sisters; Laura Rich, Mildred VanFleet, and Julia Davis.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352) 629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com. Family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 8 to May 9, 2019