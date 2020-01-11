|
MAYHEW, LAWRENCE ARNOLD
Ocala - Lawrence Arnold Mayhew, 86, went home to be with his Lord and reunite with his wife and sweetheart Sally, on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to Aubrey Mayhew and Verna Hall Mayhew. He was a loving husband and father. He was the founder and owner of Mayhew Pest Control, Inc. and co-founder of the Hungry Bear Drive-In.
In 1953, he served in the United States Army. He then married his High School sweetheart, Sally, on October 9, 1954. They moved from Washington, D.C. to Gainesville, Florida in 1958. Larry originally wanted to attend the University of Florida, however, Florida Pest Control in Gainesville offered him a job he could not turn down. In 1961, he moved to Ocala to open up the first Florida Pest Control location outside of Alachua County. Nine years later he started his own company, Mayhew Pest Control, which is still in operation. In 1973, with the Pest control still in its infancy, Larry, along with good friend Lenny Falcone, built The Hungry Bear Drive-In, the first drive through restaurant in Marion County where you can still go for lunch today.
He was an Elk Life Member, joining Ocala Lodge #286 in 1961. Many family memories were made enjoying celebrations at the Club. Larry joined the First United Methodist Church, Ocala, on September 10, 1961 where he worshipped, taught Sunday school and served as a mentor in the youth department. He later joined the staff; first as Youth Director, then, as Visitation and New Members Coordinator. A position he served in for many years until his retirement in 2016. He was also an active member for 25+ years in the Florida Aldersgate Walk to Emmaus and Chrysalis communities. His love of Jesus and people was obvious to all who knew him.
Larry also loved sports: playing, watching, but most of all, officiating them. He began his officiating career at the age of twenty while still in Washington, D.C. working high school basketball games. He picked up football, baseball, and softball after moving to Florida. He continued basketball (58 years) and football (53 years) until his retirement at the age of seventy-nine in 2012. He was also a founding member of the Mid-Florida Officials' Association during the 1960s. As Florida grew, so did the need for more officials' associations. The group split from the Central Florida Officials' Association.
He also enjoyed traveling. Some of his trips include a 25th Anniversary trip with Sally to the Holy Land, a Thanksgiving cruise with all of his immediate family, too many youth trips to count, mission trips to several states and the Dominican Republic, and annual summer road trips with his daughter and two grandsons to visit family and friends which usually included a detour to Lake Junaluska, N.C.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife and sweetheart of 65+ years, Sally J. Mayhew, his siblings; brothers, Aubrey Mayhew and Gerald 'Jerry' Mayhew; sisters, Faye Dean, Linda Rutherford, and Iris Robb.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri Mayhew Adams (Todd); son, Lawrence C. Mayhew (Jenny) all of Ocala; grandsons, William Lawrence Adams (Brittany), Liverpool, NY and Christopher Paul Adams, South Bend, Indiana, as well, as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am in the Sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church, 1126 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL. A reception will be held in the Family Life Center following the service. Those who knew him through officiating are requested to wear your striped shirt to the Celebration in honor of his memory. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Marion County, your church or youth ministry, or . But above all, make it a priority to call or visit your family and let them know you love them. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020