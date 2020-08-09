RUSSONIELLO,

LAWRENCE P. 'LARRY'

Lawrence P. Russoniello 'Larry,' born November 9, 1957, passed away at the age of 62 on July 19, 2020 in Ocklawaha, Florida. He was a resident of nearby Ocala, Florida, for the past 35 years. The son of Lorraine Steel and the late Lawrence L. Russoniello, he was born and raised in Clarks Summit, PA and was a 1976 graduate of Bishop Hannon High School and attended Kutztown Junior College.

Larry was the proud father of Joshua, Lawren, Tiffany, Megan, and stepsons, Joshua and Justin Young, Larry loved his family, he especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren in Florida, telling stories about his life's travels and his family up north.

Larry traveled the country as an independent owner operator and semi-retired in 2017 He was an avid motorcyclist and loved the open road traveling throughout the country, especially up the East Coast in an effort to stay close to his family and friends, to catch up with his mother, his younger brother, Brian, his daughter, Lawren, his nephews, Sam and Ben, niece, Sarah and also his uncle, Glenn, who he was very close to and introduced him as a young boy to his love of motorcycles, cars, and trucks.

Larry was a wonderful friend to many, some might say that he was 'always young at heart.' He was a kind and gentle soul. He was beloved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed by family and friends. Larry passed doing what he loved to do... riding into the sunset.

Thoughts and prayers are appreciated. He'll hear you... Services will be private.



