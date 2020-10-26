Lee Emil Pazder
Ocala - Lee Emil Pazder, 82, of Ocala passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home. He was born February 8, 1938 the son of the late Dan and Dora Pazder. Lee was a native of Chicago, Illinois and moved to this area from Buchanan, Michigan in 1986. He was a United States Army Veteran and service from 1956 to 1958. In June 1957 Lee married the love of his life, Shirley, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness. Following his discharge from the Army, Lee pursued a career as a tool and die maker for many years before his move to Ocala. Once he settled in Ocala, Lee owned and operated Harley Davidson of Marion County for 10 years before retiring. Harley Davidson motorcycles were Lee's first love. He enjoyed spending time with his family, tinkering in the garage, going to breakfast with friends, and watching wildlife.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughter, Lynn (Glen) Trautman; grandchildren, Mark (Heather) Trautman and Ivy Pazder; sister, Millie Niles; and many other family members and friends.
Predeceased by his parents; his son, Chris Pazder; and his brother, Al Pazder.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, October 30 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, October 29 at Hiers-Baxley. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com
.