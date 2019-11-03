|
|
RUSH, LEE RODGER
Lee Rodger Rush, 94, of Ocala, FL passed away on Oct 16, 2019 at AdventHealth Ocala. He was born in Hammond, IL on July 19, 1925 to Marion Clifford and Etta Florence Rush.
Lee enlisted in the Army Air Corp. upon graduation from high school. After WWII he went to Indiana Technical College earning a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for the Indiana Highway Department of Transportation starting as Technician and worked his way up to a District Engineer. Upon retiring from Indiana he came to Florida and went to work for the Florida Department of Transportation and was the Chief Engineer overseeing the construction of the Seven Mile bridge along with all the other bridges in the Florida Keys. He later transferred to Orlando Construction FDOT and retired there. He moved to Ocala 22 years ago.
Lee was raised on a farm and always loved horses. Through the years he had Standard Breeds, miniatures and Shetlands and for a time had greyhounds.
He is survived by wife Florence Rush, brother Jim (Judy) Rush of South Bend, IN, 2 children, 4 stepchildren, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9th at 11:30a.m. at Marion Oaks Community Church, 15050 SW 29th Terrace Road. He will be interred at Bushnell National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request that you make donations to the or Marion Oaks Community Church.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Nov. 3, 2019