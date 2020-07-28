COX, LEE ROY

Ocala - Lee Roy Cox, 92, passed away July 24, 2020. Born January 27, 1928, in London, KY, to the late Elmer Cox and Zona Hale Cox. He moved from Kentucky to Florida in 1937 and to Ocala in 1956. Lee Roy worked for many years in Metal Manufacturing and was a Mason out of the Trilby Lodge.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Alpha C. Cox; and sons, James Lewis Oglesby and Roy Junior Oglesby.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas Charles Oglesby, Eddie Joe Oglesby; daughters, Judy Markins, Jan Salyer; sister, Nanny Belle; fifteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Church of God, Ocala, FL, with Pastor Andy Merry officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Internment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Ocala, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



