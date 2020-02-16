Home

Family Funeral Care Orlando
13001 South John Young Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 812-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Family Funeral Care Orlando
13001 South John Young Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32837
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Family Funeral Care Orlando
13001 South John Young Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32837
LEISA GRAY BIERFREUND

LEISA GRAY BIERFREUND Obituary
BIERFREUND, LEISA GRAY
Leisa Gray Bierfreund, 63, of Kissimmee, FL passed away on February 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Leisa was born on April 19, 1956 in Salisbury, MD to Mrs. Eva (nee; McClain) and the late Mr. Lawrence Gray, Jr. Leisa had a passion for cooking, baking and hunting with her family, and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Leisa is survived by her loving husband, Michael Bierfreund; her sons, Michael T. Bierfreund (Melissa) and Joseph Bierfreund (Jenna); her granddaughter, Addison Bierfreund; and her dog, Riley.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:30am-11:30am, with a service to begin at 11:30am at Family Funeral Care, 13001, South John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32837.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
