MANROSS, LELA BELLE
Lela Belle Manross, 88, of Ocala passed away on May 13, 2019. Lela was born March 21, 1931 in Kenton, Ohio. She was the loving and devoted wife of Richard R. Manross for 67 years. Their lives together took them to various parts of the country where she had worked as a lab technician in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA. She worked in an assisted living facility in Hagerstown, Maryland and in Nashville, Tenn. and was a tax consultant for H and R Block. One of her greatest joys was providing help and service work to friends neighbors in the community wherever they lived.
In addition to her husband, Lela is survived by her two sons, Richard Manross II (GA), Robert Manross (GA); her younger sister, Saundra Jacobs (Ohio); three grandchildren (GA); and several nieces and nephews throughout Ohio.
At Lela's request, no services will be conducted but donations in her name can be made to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 16 to May 17, 2019