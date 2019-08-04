|
|
MCCLEERY, LELA GINTER
Lela Ginter McCleery, 81, of Summerfield, FL, died Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2019, at Legacy House in Ocala, FL surrounded by her family. She was born June 16, 1938 in Northville, NY, daughter of the late Louis and Beulah King Ginter. She married the Reverend Charles Wesley McCleery on August 19, 1967. She was a 1957 graduate of Northville High School in Northville, NY. Upon graduation she received special recognition for 13 years of perfect attendance. She was a 1959 graduate of Mildred Elley in Albany, NY, where she completed secretarial training.
Lela served in several capacities. Upon graduation, she was employed by the state of New York, working in the social services children's division in Fulton County where her duties included child welfare visits and work as a court stenographer. Later, she was a secretary for Corry Area Christian School in Corry, PA. where her husband, Charles, was the administrator. Throughout the years, Lela also held positions as a health worker (Bethphage Mission in Axtell, NE) and a home health care giver. Lela had a deep and genuine love of people and enjoyed entertaining them with fresh baked goods and home cooked meals. These gifts were used frequently over the years as a pastor's wife. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved the Lord and always reminded her family to, 'Stay close to Jesus!'
Survivors include two sons, Patrick W. McCleery and wife, Jessica, of Ocala, FL. and Michael W. McCleery and wife, Rebecca, of Kissimmee, FL; a daughter, Suzanne L. Wyland and husband, Keith, of Ocala, FL; eight grandsons, Marcus, Jeremy and Darren McCleery, Lucas and Caleb Wyland, Julian Gross, Nathaniel and Caelan McCleery; and a brother, Charles Ginter of Penns Creek, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. McCleery; and their daughter, Darla Leigh McCleery; her siblings, Elwood, Elwin, Arthur, Alvin, Sheldon, and Gerald.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Belleview, FL. 5946 SE Robinson Rd. (352)-245-2424. Visitation will be 1:30-3:30pm. Mrs. McCleery will be interred in Mount Hope Cemetery in Guys Mills, PA. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019