Lena Mae Harris Richardson

Lena Mae Harris Richardson Obituary
RICHARDSON,
LENA MAE HARRIS
Lena Mae Harris Richardson 63, counselor for Miami-Dade Corrections, died May 1, 2019.
She leaves a devoted son and daughter-in-law, Salisu A. 'Sal' Richardson, Esq. and Paula Ferris Richardson, Esq; with three adoring grandchildren, Saidon A. Richardson, Solomon C. Richardson, and Synclaire L. Richardson; beloved parent, Chester Pullings; sisters, Althea Howard, Camilla Brown; brothers, Emmanuel Harris, Gregory Harris; stepdaughter, Tawanda Richardson; sister-in-law, Coetta Boyce; Godchildren, Cynthia Rivers, Kelly Roberts, and Cornelius Murray II; close friends, Deborah Moultrie, Carolyn Wallace, Michael Oyefesobi, Susan Dikus, and Joseph Obedeye, and other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Wake 5-8 p.m., Friday at Bell's Funeral Home, 3750 FL State Road, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Cornerstone Christian Center Church, 450 South State Road 7, Hollywood, FL 33023.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 12 to May 13, 2019
