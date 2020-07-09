1/1
LENA MAE JONES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, LENA MAE
Ocala - Ms. Lena Mae Jones, age 61, transition to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020 at Advent Health. Ms. Jones was educated in the Marion County School System and pursuing her GED.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories daughter, Lena Mae Vereen; sons, Servando (Kiono) Ferguson, Michael Jones, Jerome Jones; 21 grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Johnny) Alexandra, Nedra Powe, Maxine (Bernard) Chisholm, Carolyn (Ralph) Kiner, Deloris Dean Powe; brothers, Earl (Carolyn) Jordan, Vince Powe.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, Florida. (Face Mask must be worn) Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:00PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Kingdom Revival Church, Louis Cherubin, Pastor, Pastor Mary J. Robinson, Eulogist 3318 East Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Florida. (Face Mask must be worn) Covid-19 Restrictions will be implemented.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved