JONES, LENA MAE

Ocala - Ms. Lena Mae Jones, age 61, transition to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020 at Advent Health. Ms. Jones was educated in the Marion County School System and pursuing her GED.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories daughter, Lena Mae Vereen; sons, Servando (Kiono) Ferguson, Michael Jones, Jerome Jones; 21 grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Johnny) Alexandra, Nedra Powe, Maxine (Bernard) Chisholm, Carolyn (Ralph) Kiner, Deloris Dean Powe; brothers, Earl (Carolyn) Jordan, Vince Powe.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, Florida. (Face Mask must be worn) Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:00PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Kingdom Revival Church, Louis Cherubin, Pastor, Pastor Mary J. Robinson, Eulogist 3318 East Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Florida. (Face Mask must be worn) Covid-19 Restrictions will be implemented.

