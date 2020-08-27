CRENSHAW, LENNARD C.

Lennard Crenshaw, 69, passed away on August 19, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Juanita Crenshaw; daughter, Bianca Mychele Crenshaw; sons, Lennard Crenshaw, Jr., and Fabian Butler; step daughters, Janice Cook, Janet Lee, Shankaya Jones, and Crystal Leverett; stepson, Christopher Leverett; brothers, Eddie Lee Crenshaw and Jimmy D. Crenshaw; six grandchildren; 13 step grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 13 step great grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Crenshaw will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00p.m. in Liberty Chapel Church Cemetery located at 13235 NW Hwy 225 Reddick, FL 32686. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to attend all services and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



