SELLERS, SR.,

LENNARD CASEY

Lennard Casey Sellers, Sr., 64, was born on July 28, 1955 in Ocala, Florida to Willie and Doretha Sellers. Passed away on June 20, 2020 at Advent Hospital, Ocala, Florida.

He was educated in the Marion County public school system, graduating from Vanguard High School's class of 1973. He was a self-employed Truck Driver.

Lennard was preceded in death by his father, Willie Sellers, Jr.

He was survived by his wife,: Ruby Barriner-Sellers; four children, Latoya (Frank) Thomas, Lennard C. Jr. (Michele), Rushunda (Roderick) Gordon, Micha (Janis); eight grandchildren; mother, Doretha Sellers-Staley (Millard); three sisters, Velma Sellers Dilworth, Michelle Sellers Franklin and Cynthia W. Sellers, all of Ocala.

Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from Noon til 4pm. No viewing following the eulogy.

