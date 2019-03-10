|
HUTCHINSON, LENORE V.
Lenore V. Hutchinson, 96, of Ocala, FL passed away on January 18, 2019 at the Brandley Hospice House. Lenore was born in Chicago, IL and moved to the Ocala area in 1985, Lenore was a retired secretary for numerous companies over the years while taking care of her family. She is a member of St. Mathew's Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, John and Robert and wife, Karen Hutchinson; and a host of friends.
The family will be having a celebration of life service for Lenore at St. Mathew's Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm all are welcome to attend and celebrate Lenore's life.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019